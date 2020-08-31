Jolene Garnette (Underhill) Pink, 93, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.



Born August 26, 1926 in Kirksville, Missouri, Jolene was the daughter of the late Garnett Parker and Jeannette (Jack) Underhill. On May 28, 1948, Jolene was united in marriage to Ralph Joseph Pink who preceded her in death on August 3, 2001.



Jolene is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Lucia Pink of Punta Gorda, FL; one daughter, Patty Pink of Kirksville, MO; and one grandson, Steven Pink of Sarasota, FL.



Jolene was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1944. In 1947, Jolene received her BS in Art Education with a minor Industrial Arts from Northeast Missouri State Teacher's College in Kirksville. While in college, Jolene was a cheerleader and member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She attended Missouri University in Columbia, where she received her Master's in Art Education, graduating in 1949. Jolene taught art at Greenwood School, Lebanon schools, Northeast Missouri State College and Salt Lake City.



Jolene spent many years assisting her parents at Underhills' Ladies-Ready-to-Wear in Kirksville. "Thelma" as she was affectionately called by many of Ralph's players, will note she was also a devoted coaches wife, a mother to more than just her children and fan of Kirksville college sports. Jolene was owner of Dirty Things Laundry Lounge in Kirksville for a number of years, managed the Pink family farm and many rental properties.



Jolene was very active with Becky Thatcher Girl Scouts where she held a position as a board member. She was instrumental in the start of the Adair County Humane Society, was a member of DAR and DAC, as well as an active member of American Legion Auxiliary. She also held a position on boards of both the Adair County School Board and Bank of Kirksville.



Private graveside services for Jolene were held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, with Pastor Jim Pitney presiding.



In lieu of flowers, condolences or memorial donations in memory of Jolene may be made to Adair County Humane Society or to the American Legion Auxiliary Missouri Girls State and may be dropped off or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



