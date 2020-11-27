1/1
Joyce Elaine Buck
1959 - 2020
Joyce Elaine Buck, age 61 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home.

Born August 29, 1959 in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Willard Chester and Millard I. (Dawkins) Gregory. On April 29, 2000 in La Plata, she was united in marriage to Mike Buck who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Aaron Wiseman of Safety Harbor, Florida, Holly Funk of Columbia, Missouri, and Carmen Hopkins of Union, Missouri; one brother, Dennis Gregory of Moberly, Missouri; two sisters, Paula Tague and Jeri Woodall both of Kirksville, Missouri; and one granddaughter, Teryn Wiseman.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Joyce attended Knox County High School. She worked most of her life as a LPN, working at Kirksville VA Clinic and Missouri Heart Center in Macon, Missouri.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Missouri.

Memorials in memory of Joyce may be made to the Adair County Humane Society. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Travis Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Travis Funeral Chapel
125 S Church St
La Plata, MO 63549
(660) 332-7145
