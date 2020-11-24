1/1
Joyce M. Hall
Joyce M. Hall, age 81 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the La Plata Nursing Home.

Born September 30, 1939 in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence and Neva (Cunningham) Williams. On December 31, 1957 in La Plata, Missouri she was united in marriage to Henry Hall who survives.

Also surviving are five daughters, Julia and David Stutsman, Mary Lou and Michael Carter, Donna and Jeff Hettinger, Betty and John Shahan, and Peggy and Tom Hinz; twenty-one grandchildren, Joe (Missy) Dimmitt, Lindsey (Derek) Cunningham, Colby (Carla) Stutsman, Tara (Aaron) Blankenship, Megan Ellyson, Daniel Ellyson, Jason Carter, Jennifer Ellyson, Stephanie (Jimmy) Jurado, Jeffrey Chase (Sara) Hettinger, Gabe (Stephanie) Hettinger, Ty (MaKay) Hettinger, Tim (Sharie) Powell, Rachel Powell, Becca (Brandon) Lovingier, Julie (Cody) Atchley, Jennifer (Mike) Mathiesen, Jacob (Azure) Baker, Katlyn (Travis) Clay, Tommy (Gwen) Hinz, and Lindsy (Ron) Hinz; thirty-five great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nell and Bob Reidmeyer; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; parents-in-law, Olin and Vera Hall; one brother, Lloyd Alfred Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lee and Elaine Hall and Frank and Shirley Fox; one son-in-law, Chuck Ellyson; and one nephew, Daryl Hall.

Joyce lived most of life in the La Plata community. She was a 1958 graduate of La Plata High School. She and Henry were founding members of the La Plata Food Pantry, and she was a member of Countryside Christian Church in Kirksville, Missouri. Joyce enjoyed reading, cooking, and gardening; church trips to Colorado, the Old Friends group from church, and going to the Christian Convention.

Joyce loved spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be at a later date.

Memorials in memory of Joyce may be made to La Plata Food Pantry. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
