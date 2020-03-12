|
|
Judith Elaine Schmid
Judith Elaine (Christman) Schmid was born August 14, 1945 [V-J Day], on Main Street in Kirksville Missouri, to Harry & Letha (Selby) Christman. She is survived by her husband Joe Schmid of Kirksville Missouri, daughters Kristin Barnes of Hallsville Missouri & Charla Martin of Palmyra Missouri, and sons-in-law Brad Barnes and Ben Martin. Beloved grandchildren Jamie Mae (Martin) Riggins (Justin Riggins) of Republic Missouri, Kelsey Elaine Martin of Ballwin Missouri (fiancé Carter Montgomery) and Riley Jacob Barnes of Hallsville Missouri.
Her grandchildren & their friends called her Rah Rah. Judi became a great grandmother about a month ago to sweet Layla Mae Riggins.
Also surviving are her sisters Donna Kennie of Gorham, Maine, Darlene [Jerry] Bell of Kirksville, Missouri, and Rebecca [Roger] Person of Cameron, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother in infancy.
After attending Kirksville Schools, she attended Shreveport Draughon/Norton School of Business in Shreveport, Louisiana. She attended college in Texarkana, Texas.
Judi and Joe owned and operated Schmid Construction for 40 years.
Judi was PTO president and Band Booster president for many years at Schuyler R-1 and was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
Sports was a big part of her life watching her girls through school and then her 3 grandchildren who are all great athletes. She also enjoyed watching Mizzou and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Visitation will be held at Davis Playle Hudson Rimer in Kirksville Missouri on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The family will be sporting their St. Louis Cardinal shirts. Feel free to wear your Cardinals gear as well to support Judi's love of her St. Louis Cardinals.
Funeral services at Davis Playle Hudson Rimer will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm. It is being held in the afternoon since Judi was not a morning person. Following the funeral, the burial will be at the Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to St. Judes or University of Missouri CICU Fund.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 12, 2020