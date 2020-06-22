Karen Henness

Karen Lee Henness, 64, of Kirksville, died peacefully Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 3, 1955 to Arlo and Anna Durham.



She is survived by her husband Gary and her sisters, Dea Cook (Florence, KY), Connie Lambrecht (Kirksville, MO), and Mary Adkins (Salisbury, MD), as well as her children -Melanie Ragan (Chris) of Kansas City, Cybil Wriedt of Kirksville, and Tony Henness (Laura) of La Plata, and her lifelong friend Edie Hiatt (Columbia, MO). Grandchildren include Camen Sauerbrei, Kira Sauerbrei, Guinevere Ragan, Avery Ragan, Zach Ragan, Taylor Henness, and Sean Casey. Great grandchildren include Jacob Sauerbrei, Samus Sauerbrei, and Luna Casey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.



Karen attended Kirksville High School. For many years, she worked as the office manager for Dr. Martin Borrok. She will be fondly remembered as a good cook and an avid gardener. She was an accomplished needlewoman and craftsperson. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren, sharing her great love of the outdoors. Deer, chipmunks, and all manner of birds were a welcome part of her daily life. She respected her Native American heritage and researched her eastern Cherokee ancestors. Karen was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. She supervised church rummage sales and was especially involved with the Little Free Food Pantry project, as is her whole family.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Funeral services will follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



