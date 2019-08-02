|
Karen E. James
Karen E. James, 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 31 at Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. She was born August 4, 1949 in Ottumwa, Iowa to Leonard and Elba (White) Byrum.
She married Ron James on June 15, 1979, in Ottumwa. Karen was an excellent homemaker in every regard, and was especially known for her home baked pies and handmade quilts. She diligently assisted her husband in the management of their business, utilizing her interior design skills. However, the most important thing in her life was her faith in God.
She is survived by her husband, Ron, and their four children, Lisa, Ronda, Richey, and Angela, along with ten grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Richard and Danny. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne, her parents, and her brother, Larry.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Karen touched are invited to the Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, 2100 East Shepard Avenue, Kirksville, Missouri 63501 from 1:00-3:00pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 for Visitation, with the Funeral Service following. Interment will be at Highland Park Cemetery.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 2, 2019