Karen Roberts Obituary
Karen Ann Roberts, 77, of West Burlington, died the evening of Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Born November 6, 1942, she was the daughter of Walter H. and Harriet Imogene Blattner Grimes.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelly (Michael) Bailey; grandchildren, Steele (Brittney) and Skyler Boughton; great-grandchildren: Jocelynn Miller, Jason Miller, Cash Boughton and Londyn Davis; sister, Diane (Bob) LaFrenz;

The visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington, IA.

Memorials have been established for the Wyaconda Cemetery Association.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 11, 2019
