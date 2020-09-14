1/1
Karen Sue Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Sue Brooks, age 75 of Overland Park, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Hillcrest Christian Church 11411 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210. Masks are required with social distancing at the service, it will also be livestreamed on the church Facebook page at https:www.hcckc.org/ and click on link. Private interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Marceline at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson "Children's Fund" in memory of Melissa Brooks O'Connell and Sue Brooks and these may be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved