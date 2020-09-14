Karen Sue Brooks, age 75 of Overland Park, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Hillcrest Christian Church 11411 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210. Masks are required with social distancing at the service, it will also be livestreamed on the church Facebook page at https:www.hcckc.org/ and click on link. Private interment will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Marceline at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson "Children's Fund" in memory of Melissa Brooks O'Connell and Sue Brooks and these may be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



