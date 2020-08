Katheryn Kuhler Davis, age 95 of Cameron, formerly a Lake Nehai resident, died August 30, 2020 at Cameron Manor Nursing Home.



Graveside services will be held at a later date in Dalton Cemetery, there will be no visitation services. Memorials can be made in her honor to the Comfort Care Hospice of Cameron and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



