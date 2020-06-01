Kathleen Mae Kiloh, "Kathy" 72, of Kirksville, Mo passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home surrounded by the love and care of her family.



Kathy was born on September 26, 1947 in Kansas City, MO to John and Gladys (Shepherd) Kiloh.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.



Kathy graduated from Glendale High School, Springfield, MO in 1965. She attended college at Southwest Missouri State in Springfield, MO . She went on to become a radiology technician working for Laughlin Hospital, KOMC and most recently retired from Northeast Regional Medical Center as a registered mammographer. She was devoted to her patients and their good health. Her patients adored her and she developed many lifelong friendships with them.



Kathy is survived by her daughters; Kim Merenda (Joe) of Kirksville, MO, and Julie Atchley-Goodhart of Kirksville, MO. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Morgan (Dylan) Roberts, Samuel Merenda, Matthew Goodhart, Ryan Merenda, MacKenzie Goodhart, Jacob Atchley, Justice Atchley, and Journey Atchley. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren; Justin Roberts, Dawson Roberts and Riley Roberts. She is also survived by her brother John Kiloh II (Roberta) of Kansas City, MO and sister Grace (Bob) Lighthizer of Shawnee, KS. She is also survived by her nieces Tracie Bartlett and Chris Runkle, Lori Eaton, Sara Gehrt and nephews Michael Bentley, Robert Lighthizer, and John Kiloh III. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life.



Kathy loved her family fiercely and enjoyed spending time with them. She was an avid reader and loved doing jigsaw puzzles. Kathy drew strength and encouragement from her faith in Christ.



Public visitation with CDC guidelines and social distancing will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating. Cremation will follow the service.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Kathleen may be made to the Adair County Humane Society and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



