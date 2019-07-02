|
Kathryn Opal Sayre, precious baby girl of Chadric and Heather (Woods) Sayre was born into the arms of Angels June 28, 2019 at 9:49 p.m. at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Born at thirty weeks and one day, she weighed 2lbs 5oz and was 14 3/8 inches long. Although Kathryn never spent anytime with us on earth, she was very loved and touched many lives.
Kathryn is survived by her loving parents; grandparents, Mark and Sam Woods of Kirksville, Jerid and Karla Sayre of Kirksville, Tonya Hyke of CA, and Fred Hedges of St. Louis; great-grandparents, Ed and Bonnie McKim, Judy Stewart and Randy Booth, Mike and Tonya Stewart, and Judy Woods; as well as several aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with family receiving friends one hour before in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Roeder-Woods, Zane Valentine, Matthew Sayre, Joshua Woods, and Marcus Clark-Woods.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sayre family and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 2, 2019