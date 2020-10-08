Kay (Miller) Sallade passed away peacefully on October 5th, 2020 in Kirksville, Missouri at the age of 81 with her daughter by her side and the love of her family surrounding her. Kay was born August 31st, 1939 in Kirksville, MO, the youngest of Maurine Elizabeth (Evans) Miller and Warren T. Miller's four children.



Kay relished a hot cup of black coffee or a cold Coca-Cola. She treasured the quotidian, everyday pleasures: a slice of homemade cream pie, an afternoon cigarette in the stuffy Missouri sunshine, an impromptu stop at a roadside antique mall. Kay will be remembered by her family and loved ones by way of her fiery personality, humour, and warmth. To be sure, Kay was not one to suffer fools gladly. She had an extraordinary wit and quickness and a feistiness that can never be extinguished.



On August 1st, 1958 at age 18 she married her first and only love, Gary Bud Sallade at The First Christian Church in Kirksville. After marrying, Kay and Gary built a life together in St. Louis, Missouri, where he worked as Principal and Administrator at Hazelwood School District while Kay raised their three children by blood, Warren Bud Sallade, Tara Elizabeth (Sallade) Pfuhl, and Charles Lewis Sallade, plus two children by bond, Joe Allen, and Valerie (Allen) McIntosh. Kay kept family at the center of her world; her love, loyalty, and devotion to her children and grandchildren became her legacy.



She is survived by her beloved children Warren Sallade (and wife Julie (Long) Sallade), Charles Sallade, Tara (Sallade) Pfuhl, Joe Allen (and wIfe Beth (Baker) Allen), and Valerie Allen (and husband Dave McIntosh); her grandchildren: Maurine Elizabeth Pfuhl, Emily Rose Sallade, Benjamin Gary Sallade, Kaelie (Wolf) Harris, Morghan Wolf, Sam Allen, Max Allen, Grace Allen, Kelcie Oldani and Bryan Oldani; and numerous extended family members.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Bud Sallade; mother, Maurine (Miller) Evans; her father, Warren T. Miller; her three brothers: Warren Clare Miller, Robert Edwin Miller, and Don Miller.



Graveside services for close family and friends will be Saturday, October 10th at 1pm at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, MO. Due to Covid-19 the family will not be holding any gatherings after the service.



In lieu of flowers the family encourages monetary gifts be made in Kay's name at The La Plata Nursing Home 100 Old Stagecoach Road La Plata, MO 63549



