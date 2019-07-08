|
Keith Abraham Story, 82, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata.
Born December 3, 1936 in Queen City, Missouri, Keith was the son of the late Stanley Morris and Emma Pauline (Madders) Story. On May 19, 1962 in rural LaPlata, Missouri, Keith was united in marriage to Anita Kay Dimmitt.
Keith is survived by his wife Anita of fifty-seven years; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Tera Story, Mark and Shelley Story all of Greentop, MO; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary Anne and Rick Heitmeyer of Paris, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Jane Story of Brashear, MO; seven grandchildren, Kelsay Jo (Ben) McCord, Kaidy Heitmeyer, Konnor Heitmeyer, Amber Story, Rebecca Story, Austin Penick, and Aaron (Alaynah) Penick; and two great-grandchildren, Miles Heitmeyer and Deklan McCord.
He was preceded in death by one son, Stanley Max Story and one brother, John Stanley Story.
Keith was a graduate from Brashear High School with the Class of 1954. Most of his life he was farmer and raised cattle and hogs in rural Willmathsville. Keith also enjoyed his trips to Colorado riding around ghost towns. Keith was very devoted to his family and loved time spent with his grandchildren and taking tractor rides.
Keith served on the Mark Twain Telephone Board for twenty years, served on the Willmathsville Cemetery Board, and was voted the Adair county State Fair Farm Family. He was also a member of the Willmathsville Union Church.
Public visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Willmathsville Cemetery in Willmathsville with Pastor Josh Wesley officiating.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Keith may be made to Willmathsville Cemetery (cash or check) or to the Willmathsville Union Church (made in cash only to church) and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 8, 2019