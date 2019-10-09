|
Kella K. Burkhart, 61, of Kirksville, passed away at Boone Hospital Center on September 17, 2019.
She was born April 28, 1958 to Edward R. Burkhart, Sr. and Alice B. (Graham) Matlick of LaPlata. She attended school in LaPlata but was a long time resident of Kirksville. She spent many years working in area nursing homes taking care of the elderly.
She had a magnetic personality and was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor. She gave her life to Christ, December 10, 2016, and has been a faithful member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Kella is survived by her mother, Alice B. Matlick of Kirksville; one brother, Edward R. Burkhart and wife Norma; one sister, Pamela (Van Dyke) Smith; three half-siblings, Roy, Barbara and Melba. She is also survived by her children, Amanda Brown and husband, Jeremy and Heather Brown; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Kella was preceded in death by her grandparents, Irwin L. Burkhart and wife, Wilma and Luther (Luke) Graham and wife, Bessie; her father, Edward R. Burkhart, Sr.; stepfather, Ronald Matlick and one brother, Richard (Ricky) Burkhart.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Kella on Friday, October 11 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1301 N. Elson Street, Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 9, 2019