Kelly Dale Groseclose, age 83 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home.
Born February 12, 1936 in Lancaster, Missouri, the son of Earl and Zelma (Martin) Groseclose. On September 23, 1961 in La Plata he was united in marriage to Ethel (Naughton) Crawford who preceded him in death on June 6, 2000. Also preceding him in death were his parents and two sons, Dale and Blake.
Surviving are three sons, Steven J. Crawford and wife Debbie of Kirksville, Missouri, Stanley R. Groseclose of Springfield, Missouri, and Scott L. Groseclose of La Plata, Missouri; two daughters, Belinda J. Crawford of Springfield, Missouri and Sandra K. Groseclose of Chicago, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Brian Crawford, Leta and Nolan Groseclose, Clinton and Ryan Crawford, Tara Craig, Dustin, Samantha, and Derick Groseclose; and nine great grandchildren.
Kelly lived most of his life in La Plata. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad, McGraws, Donaldson Inc., and City of La Plata until his retirement. Kelly enjoyed horse sales, hunting, riding mules, telling stories, and especially spending time with family and friends.
It was Kelly's wish to be cremated with a graveside service at a later date.
Memorials in memory of Kelly may be made to the La Plata American Legion. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, Missouri 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 16, 2020