Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Downing Cemetery
Downing, MO
Kenneth H. Gillespie


1932 - 2020
Kenneth H. Gillespie Obituary
Kenneth Harvey Gillespie

Kenneth Harvey Gillespie, 88 of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.

The son of Roy and Lola (Jackson) Gillespie, he was born February 26, 1932 in Downing, Missouri. On October 13, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, he was united in marriage to Amelia Gonzales.

Kenneth is survived by two daughters, Cathryn Gillespie of Sterling, Illinois and Yvonne Amelia Ross and husband Charles of Moberly, MO; six grandchildren, Michael Pinksa, Stephanie Ross, Kathrina Hadley, Brian Ross, Kenny Pinksa and Randi Gillespie; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Amelia; one daughter, Elaine Spring; one brother, Donald Gillespie and one sister, Levita Fields.

Kenneth grew up in Downing, Missouri moving to Chicago, Illinois at an early age. After meeting and marring Amelia they returned to Kirksville and ran the A&W north of Kirksville and he also ran a Shell Station. They returned to Chicago where he work varies jobs and last he worked for United Parcel Service before returning to Kirksville. He purchased a farm where he had dairy cattle and raised dogs. He worked for Truman State University until he retired.

He loved to play pool and was known as Grandpa by the other pool players.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Downing Cemetery in Downing, MO.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 1, 2020
