Kenneth G. Nations, Sr., 73, of Wapello, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Noon at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, formerly the Dudgeon McCulley Funeral Home of Wapello, Iowa. Interment will be in Wapello Cemetery. Visitation for Kenneth will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Wapello Rescue Squad in Kenneth's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Kenneth Gary Nations was born on August 20, 1946 in Milan, Missouri, the son of William Edgar and Bessie Mae (Dimmitt) Nations. Kenneth was a graduate of Green city High School. On June 14, 1969, Kenneth was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Shumate in LeClaire, Iowa. He retired from Doan Pet Care as a supervisor after 31 years. Kenneth was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to the Missouri State Fair with his brothers and family, taking Dakota to Old Threshers and spending time with his grandchildren. His pride and joy was going to see his great-grandbabies, Owen and Miles.
Kenneth will be deeply missed by his wife, Shirley of Wapello; son, Kenneth (Christine) Nations of Muscatine; daughter, Tammy (John) Gemme of Burlington; four grandchildren, Tawny (David) Brownlee of Kirkwood, Il, Nyssa (JerRon) Frost of Burlington, Kayla Gemme of Burlington, and Dakota Gemme of Burlington; two great-grandsons, Owen and Miles Brownlee; two brothers, Donald (Sandra) Nations of Surprise, Arizona and Richard (Rachel) Nations of Kirksville, Missouri and sister, Karen Lynch of Leon, Iowa.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John (Hazel) Nations.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 16, 2020.