This wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to so many is going to be missed beyond measure. My heart is breaking at the thought of never hearing his voice again, hugging him, or seeing his beautiful smile, but I know that he is no longer in pain. He is now my guardian angel, to watch over me and protect me. His memory with live on through all the lives he has touched, which were MANY!! Daddy, I will love you forever! Till I see you again...

Love,

Your Daughter Tammy

Tammy Gemme

Daughter