Kenneth Nations Sr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth G. Nations, Sr., 73, of Wapello, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to complications of the Covid-19 virus. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Noon at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, formerly the Dudgeon McCulley Funeral Home of Wapello, Iowa. Interment will be in Wapello Cemetery. Visitation for Kenneth will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Wapello Rescue Squad in Kenneth's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Kenneth Gary Nations was born on August 20, 1946 in Milan, Missouri, the son of William Edgar and Bessie Mae (Dimmitt) Nations. Kenneth was a graduate of Green city High School. On June 14, 1969, Kenneth was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Shumate in LeClaire, Iowa. He retired from Doan Pet Care as a supervisor after 31 years. Kenneth was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, going to the Missouri State Fair with his brothers and family, taking Dakota to Old Threshers and spending time with his grandchildren. His pride and joy was going to see his great-grandbabies, Owen and Miles.

Kenneth will be deeply missed by his wife, Shirley of Wapello; son, Kenneth (Christine) Nations of Muscatine; daughter, Tammy (John) Gemme of Burlington; four grandchildren, Tawny (David) Brownlee of Kirkwood, Il, Nyssa (JerRon) Frost of Burlington, Kayla Gemme of Burlington, and Dakota Gemme of Burlington; two great-grandsons, Owen and Miles Brownlee; two brothers, Donald (Sandra) Nations of Surprise, Arizona and Richard (Rachel) Nations of Kirksville, Missouri and sister, Karen Lynch of Leon, Iowa.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John (Hazel) Nations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Wapello
209 Franklin Street
Wapello, IA 52653
319-523-2721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 16, 2020
RIP Kenneth. Loved your sence of humor. Now you will live again pain free. God Bless.
Sharion Ney
Family
June 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man!
Lora and David Brownlee
Family
June 16, 2020
This man was my life. he wasn't just a husband, he was my soulmate for 51 yrs. It will be hard to go on without him. I'm glad you are out of pain but my lonely heart will be broken for ever. RIP sweetheart. I'LL LOVE YOU ALWAYS Your loving wife
Shirley Nations
Spouse
June 15, 2020
This wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to so many is going to be missed beyond measure. My heart is breaking at the thought of never hearing his voice again, hugging him, or seeing his beautiful smile, but I know that he is no longer in pain. He is now my guardian angel, to watch over me and protect me. His memory with live on through all the lives he has touched, which were MANY!! Daddy, I will love you forever! Till I see you again...
Love,
Your Daughter Tammy
Tammy Gemme
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved