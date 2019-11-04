Home

Kenneth Smith Obituary
Kenneth C. "Kenny" Smith Jr., age 69 of Mendon, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1PM Monday, November 4, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with private family burial in Siloam Chapel Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to or s Project and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019
