Kolton Brian Gonnerman, age 24, of Cincinnati, Iowa passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
He came into this world twenty-four years ago, and it instantly became a better world.
From a very young age, it was apparent Kolton was destined to do great things. He had a passion for everything he did- from sports, to hunting and fishing, to just the way he loved the people around him.
Sports were a large part of Kolton's life. He was a fierce competitor, but more importantly, sports were a way for Kolton to show all of us how we should live our lives. His passion, tenacity, dedication and joy in sports carried over to everything he did. He was a friend to everyone, even if you were on the opposing team. He understood that in life, we may not all be on the same team, but we can still be kind to one another.
In his youth, Kolton loved playing sports with his friends, especially the years spent playing baseball with the Golden Falcons and the Nationals. Kolton's passion for sports continued through high school and college. While he had great success on the football field, basketball court, track, and ball diamond, his greatest accomplishment was the person he became as a result of his years competing.
Kolton graduated with a degree in psychology, but quickly decided he wanted to be in a profession where he could be outdoors, and still interact with people. He accepted a position as a mail carrier with the USPS, which gave him the opportunity to be active outdoors, and meet new people on a daily basis. He began his career with the Ottumwa Post Office before transferring to Albia, where he was currently working. Growing up as a Big Red, he wasn't sure if the Albia community would accept him (we all know the rivalry between the Big Reds and the team up north), but he learned quickly that the community welcomed him with open arms. He loved meeting the people on his route, and often talked about who baked him what and who had the best fishing and hunting stories. Just a couple of weeks ago, he excitedly shared how he had stopped to play basketball with some young boys on his route. He just loved spreading joy.
While sports played a big role in Kolton's life, he pursued other hobbies throughout his life that he was very passionate about. He could fish like no other, and would spend hours at a time even without a bite. He loved hunting, riding ATV's, shooting his bow, golfing and frequent trips to his grandparents hunting cabin in Missouri. These hunting trips with his dad, brother, grandpa and uncle were some of his fondest memories.
Kolton was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Centerville where he was both baptized and confirmed.
Left to honor Kolton's memory include his parents, Kendal and Amy (Moore) Gonnerman of Cincinnati, Iowa; his brother who he was very proud of and considered his hero, Karson Gonnerman of Des Moines, Iowa; his maternal grandmother, Joyce (Kauzlarich) Moore of Centerville, Iowa; his paternal grandparents, Hank and Deanna (Strange) Gonnerman of LaPlata, Missouri; his uncle, Michael (Michelle) Moore of Centerville, Iowa; three aunts, Dawn (Matt) Zacek of North Liberty, Iowa, Julie (Daniel) Vanderlinden of Centerville, Iowa and Lisa (Richard) Hawkins of Columbia, Missouri; nine cousins, Hailey Zacek, Hannah Zacek, Peyton Moore, Cade Moore, Kyla Moore, Olivia Vanderlinden, Emersyn Vanderlinden, Morgan Hawkins and Bailey Hawkins; as well as many great aunts and uncles, several cousins, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert "Bob" Moore, and they have likely checked out all of the greatest fishing holes in heaven by now.
Funeral services will be held 10:00AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Simon Estes Auditorium (Centerville High School), with Father Timothy Armbruster officiating. The family has requested that you wear your favorite sports or hunting/fishing apparel to honor Kolton's life. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, we ask that you practice social distancing as much as possible for the visitation and the funeral. Masks are not required but may be worn while attending the services. Burial will follow the funeral service in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati. The funeral service will be live streamed through GoPitchTV for those who wish to not attend due to Covid-19. A public visitation will take place from 4-8 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Simon Estes Auditorium in Centerville, Iowa. Memorial have been established to the Centerville Athletic Booster Club or to the Humble Heroes Foundation, and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 S. 18th St., Centerville, Iowa, 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com
.