Larry Stewart Bagley, 78, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after undergoing surgery at KU Medical Center for an aortic aneurysm.
Born November 12, 1940 in Kirksville, Missouri, Larry was the son of the late Charles Leslie and Doris Vivian (Woodard) Bagley. On January 4, 1970 in Kirksville, Missouri, Larry was united in marriage to Jolene Hoerrmann.
Larry is survived by his wife Jolene of forty-nine years; one son and daughter-in-law, Lieut. Col Dan and Dr. Kristin Bagley of New Palestine, IN; one brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Pat Bagley of Macon, MO; two sisters, Susan Brandon of Ramona, CA, and Janet Douglass of Wilmington, N.C.; two granddaughters, Hannah and Trinity Bagley; two step-grandchildren, Grace and Sam Charpentier; three nieces, one nephew and a number of cousins.
He was preceded in death his parents, grandparents, and one baby sister.
Larry loved working in several meat departments around Kirksville. Riley's 7-9 Market, South IGA, for the Jim Welch Family at three different locations and at two different times, for Jack Davison from Macon at the local Apple Market and Country Mart, as well as for the Prenger family. He always respected his employer and gave 100%. Larry especially enjoyed the public and could call most customers by name and knew something about them and their families to visit about. This all happened after his own family had to close the Kirksville Locker where most families kept their meat before deep freezers became available.
Larry was a fifty year member of Kirksville Lodge #366 AF&AM.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Morley officiating. Interment will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ringo Point Cemetery south of Green Castle, MO.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Larry may be made to Ringo Point Cemetery or to the Missouri Council of the Blind and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 25, 2019