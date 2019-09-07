|
Larry Leon Overstreet, 72, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon, Missouri.
The son of William and Emma (Bergmann) Overstreet, he was born June 3, 1947 in Kirksville. Larry was united in marriage on December 5, 1974 in Kirksville to Mary "Marcy" Marcia Schwartz, who preceded him in death on July 5, 2018.
Larry was also proceeded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one brother, Bobby Overstreet (Jean) of Kirksville; one sister, Janet Robinson (Terry) of Harrisonville, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 in the Vietnam War. He moved from Elmer to Kirksville in 1974. He was an OATS bus driver for many years in Kirksville. Larry attended the Assembly of God church in Kirksville. He enjoyed using his metal detector to find coins to add to his collection. Larry also enjoyed playing games with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Jeff Arp presiding. Interment, with military rites, will immediately follow at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Cemetery in Kirksville.
A public visitation will be held one hour before the funeral, Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ALS. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 7, 2019