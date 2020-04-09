|
Larry Ray Stewart
Larry Ray Stewart, 62 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.
The son of Richard and LuEtta (Bartmess) Stewart, he was born July 23, 1957 in Kirksville, Missouri. On July 29, 1978 in Kirksville, Missouri he was united in marriage to Kathryn Walsh.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kathryn; two sons, Ian Stewart and wife Beatrice of Columbia, MO and Heith Stewart of Kirksville, MO; two grandchildren, Milo and Calliope Stewart; two brothers, Ronald Stewart and wife Louise of Kirksville, MO and Robert Stewart and wife Donna of Novinger, MO; and two aunts, Sarah Stitzer and husband Andy of Kirksville, MO and Norma McKim and husband Larry of Brashear, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Vicky Stewart and one nephew, Rick Anderson.
Larry grew up in Kirksville and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1975. He graduated from Northeast Missouri State University with a Bachelors in Education. He worked varies jobs until 1985 when he became an over the road truck driver until he retired.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, talking to people and transporting the Amish. He did not know a stranger and was always helping people out.
Larry will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2020