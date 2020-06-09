Larry Stewart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Stewart

Larry Stewart, 62 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Forrest Llewellen Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved