Larry Earl Whittom, 80, of Brashear, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Northeast Missouri.



The son of Archie Benjamin and Thelma Marie (Iaiser) Whittom, he was born September 22, 1940 in Yarrow, Missouri. On November 11, 1966 in Kirksville, Missouri, Larry was united in marriage to Karen Ann Morrow.



Larry is survived by his wife Karen of fifty-three years; one son and daughter-in-law, Chad Earl and Stacey Lee Whittom of Novinger, MO; one daughter, Cindy Ann Tarrant of Kirksville, MO; three grandchildren, Chalan Whittom (Patrick Smith, Jr.), Nixon Tarrant, and Abbey Tarrant; two great-grandchildren, Lillianna Whittom and Richard Sturm; two sisters-in-law, Donna Whittom and Karen Kay Morrow both of Kirksville, MO; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jerry Whittom, and his brother-in-law, Billy Morrow.



Larry was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1968. He was employed thirty-two years for KOH until retiring. Larry enjoyed gunsmithing, hunting, outdoors, reading, bird watching, and traveling. He opened Larry's Gun Room and was a member of the N.R.A.



Larry loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.



Public visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Larry may be made to the Adair County Public Library and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



