|
|
Lawrence "Leon" Lloyd, 66, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Kirksville Manor Care Center, where he had been a resident since May 30, 2019..
Born May 27, 1953 in Unionville, Missouri, Leon was the son of Elvin Dale and Virginia Louise (Lawrence) Lloyd. He was born with down syndrome and had special needs during his life time. He was raised around the Martinstown area and attended school at Graysville, Martinstown and Unionville. He was very proud of his school years and talked of them often through his life. Leon didn't know a stranger and loved people. He especially liked kids and they all loved him. He would play games with them for hours, wiffle ball, tag, hide and seek, or whatever wanted to play. His nephews and nieces looked forward to seeing Leon and to get him to play with them as children.
Leon loved to play horse shoes and especially the washer game, he was very competitive and hated to lose. If anyone wanted to play Leon was game. He won a trophy pitching horse shoe at the Putnam County fair and cherished it. He loved country music and would be as close to the stage as possible during a performance he attended. Leon would always buy a copy of the hit songs they were selling. Rhonda Vincent was his favorite artist and she surprised him on his 60th birthday and sang to him at the dining room table at his home. He was thrilled!!! Leon's favorite curse word was cotton-pick-it and when correcting someone when being picked on he would say Don't do that, That's not nice, or he would say That's not me that's you!! If his brother Loren was picking on him he would call him a knot head.
Leon was a member and loved attending the Greentop Baptist Church where he wanted to serve his Lord. Even the smallest task of turning out the lights when leaving the church made him happy and proud to be able to do it.
Leon is survived by his mother, Virginia Lloyd of Greentop, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Loren and Karen Lloyd of Martinstown, MO; sister-in-law, Donna Lloyd of Martinstown, MO; nephews and nieces, Brenda (Edward) Neighbor, Kevin (Elizabeth) Lloyd, Jeremy (Ashley) Lloyd, and Mark Lloyd, as well as seven great nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his father, Elvin Dale Lloyd and his brother, David Allen Lloyd.
Public visitation will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Darrel Crooks officiating. Interment will follow the service at Lone Pine Cemetery, north of Martinstown, MO.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Lloyd, Jeremy Lloyd, Mark Lloyd, Rick Lee, Brenda Neighbor, and Matt Lloyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Donna Lloyd and Karen Lloyd.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Leon may be made to Martinstown Community Building or to Hospice of Northeast Missouri and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 27, 2020