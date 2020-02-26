|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Lawrence Schroeder, 90 of Edina, Missouri, will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri.
Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. A Christian Prayer Service will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home.
Interment, with Full Military Honors by Cyril A Graham American Legion Post #261, will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Edina, Missouri.
An expression of sympathy in memory of Lawrence Schroeder may be left to the St. Joseph Catholic Church as a Mass or to the Building Fund. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.
Lawrence Schroeder passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at the LaBelle Manor in LaBelle, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 26, 2020