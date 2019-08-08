|
Leland E. Schelp, 86, of Emma, MO, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sweet Springs, with Pastor Alan Mueller officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Burial with military rites will be held in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Emma. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born April 8, 1933, in Emma, he was the son of the late Otto Schelp and Stella Stuerke Schelp. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was a member of Concordia American Legion Post 258. He lived in Emma his entire life and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served as an elder. On April 17, 1957, he married Betty Franklin who preceded him in death on July 3, 1987. On May 28, 1988, he married Velda Stottlemyre Robb who preceded him in death on April 7, 2017. He was co- owner/operator of Schelp & Schelp Bulk Milk Haulers later forming Schelp Trucking LLC. He enjoyed playing the guitar and played in a traveling band at many events.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Schelp of Concordia and Tim Schelp (Charlotte) of Sweet Springs; six stepchildren, Doug Wahn (Phyllis) of Lee's Summit, Rick Wahn (Wanda) of Altoona, AL, Dennis Wahn (Jennifer) of Higginsville, Dennis Robb (Barbara) of Trenton, Steven Robb (Tuesday) of Chillicothe and Darla Amerman (Sam) of Kirksville; five granddaughters, Haley Meyer (Aaron), Courtney Schelp, Robin Meyer (Jon), Breanna Bongard (Shawn) and Brooke Smith (Sam); 14 step-grandchildren, Dane, Deri, Jake, Ben, Kelly, Lisa, Michelle, Michael, Brett, Ricky, Jason, Jennifer, Jeffrey and Jamie; several great-grandchildren; one brother, Eldred Schelp of Emma; a sister-in-law, Wilma Schelp of Concordia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wives, Leland was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Connie Bayless; one step-granddaughter, Stacey; one step-grandson in infancy; three brothers, Wilbert, Robert and Roger Schelp; four sisters, Elsie Schelp in infancy, Lucille Loges, Hildegard Becker and Ruth Becker.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 8, 2019