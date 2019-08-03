|
|
|
Leona May (Reynolds) Elam
July 21, 1956 – August 1, 2019
Leona May (Reynolds) Elam, 63 of Kirksville, Missouri passed away at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton, Iowa. A visitation will be held at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri on Monday, August 5, 2019 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 3, 2019