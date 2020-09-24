Leona Sims

Leona Evelyn (Powell) Sims, 91, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville.



Born July 7, 1929 in Kirksville, Missouri, Leona was the daughter of the late Calvin and Velma (Stewart) Powell. On April 2, 1950 in Kirksville, Missouri, Leona was united in marriage to Victor R. Sims who preceded her in death on June 19, 2000. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Powell and Richard Powell; one sister, Shirley Pope Baker; two grandsons, Kevin Sims and Larry "Joe" Sims; one sister-in-law, Donna Powell and three brothers-in-law, Robert Crosley, Dr. John Baker and Robert Dyer.



Leona is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Vicky of Blue Springs, MO; one daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Matt Watkins of Greentop, MO; one grandson, Tim (Jeanette) Lambirth of St. Augustine, FL; one granddaughter, Melody (Bill) Rist of Blue Springs, MO; her siblings, Betty Crosley of Kirksville, MO, Robert (Neva) Powell of Kirksville, MO, Terry (Barbara) Powell of Laramie, WY, Judy Michel of Springfield, MO, Brenda Rogers of FL, Donald (Evelyn) Pope of Green Castle, MO, Sarah Dyer of Ottumwa, IA, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Leona was a lifelong resident of Kirksville and received her education in the Kirksville public schools. She and Victor were the owners and operators of The Sims Bakery in Kirksville. She later worked twenty for Kirksville R-3 School where she was fondly known as "The Lunch Lady".



Leona enjoyed visiting with her children, family and friends. Leona also enjoyed raising a big garden, flower beds, baking and decorating cakes.



Leona was a dedicated Christian, she was an active member of the Calvary Temple Church and also attended the Decker Chapel Church of Kirksville.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville with Pastor Alan Coonfield officiating. Interment will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 for one hour before service time.



Pallbearers will be Randy Powell, Brad Patterson, Kyle Yowell, Bill Rist, Kevin Burgess, Mike Sims, Tim Lambirth, and Brian Miller.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Leona may be made to Highland Park Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store