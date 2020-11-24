1/
Leroy Hanson
Leroy M. Hanson, age 81 of Bucklin, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Liberty Hospital.

A private family funeral service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with burial in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM Tuesday, December 1 at the funeral home in Bucklin. Memorials may be made to the Bucklin United Methodist Church or North Swede Church/Lutheran Cemetery Association and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave, Marceline, MO 64658.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 24, 2020.
