Funeral Services for Leslie "Les" Sheets, 98, of Edina, Missouri, will be Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 Noon until service time at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, Missouri.
An expression of sympathy in memory of Les Sheets may be left to the Knox County Nutrition Site or the Knox County Nursing Home. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.
Les Sheets passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Knox County Nursing Home in Edina, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019