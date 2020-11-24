Leticia I. Collop, 89, of Kirksville passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020.
The daughter of Salvador and Eva (Guerra) Ibarra, she was born May 18, 1931 in Monterrey, Mexico. On January 17, 1969 she was united in marriage to Richard Collop in Monterrey.
Leticia is survived by her husband, Richard; two sons, Rich Collop and wife Emily of Manchester, MO and Jamie Collop and partner Adam Estes of Kansas City, MO; two grandchildren, Isabel and Michael and three adopted grandchildren, Hannah, Avery and Josh Estes; one brother, Jorge Ibarra and one sister, Maria Elena Ibarra, both of Monterrey, Mexico; and one brother-in-law, Charles Collop of Kirksville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Salvador Ibarra and one sister, Eva Nunez.
Leticia grew up in Monterrey, Mexico, where she attended school and worked for many years at John Deere until January of 1969, when she married Richard and moved to Kirksville. She worked at Truman State University as a secretary in the Nursing Department and at the Student Union until she took time off to start her family. She then went to work for the Kirksville R-III School District for eighteen years until she retired, working at Washington School, Kirksville Jr. High School and the Board Building.
She was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church and chapter I.G., P.E.O. Leticia had many life-long friends that she enjoyed spending time with. She was a friend to everyone. She enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to several groups, one of which she played with for nearly 40 years. She was also an avid tennis fan who loved watching Roger Federer win. She never missed watching a professional tennis match, sometimes watching the same match more than once. Her favorite things, though, were spending time with her loving and devoted husband, raising her sons and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
A mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mary Immaculate Catholic Cemetery in Highland Park Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Leticia are suggested to Mary Immaculate Catholic Church.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
.