|
|
Lewis D. Parry Jr., 84, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at La Plata Nursing Home in La Plata, Missouri.
The son of Lewis D. Sr. and Martha J. (Burnett) Parry, he was born January 4, 1936 in Bevier, Missouri. On March 2, 1958 in Kirksville, Lewis was united in marriage to Shirley A. May, who preceded him in death in 2015.
Lewis was also preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by one son, Mike Parry of Shelbina, Missouri; two daughters, Glenda Lankford of Kirksville, and Sally Harris of Nevada, Missouri; two sisters, Ardena Parry of Dundee, Michigan, and Peggy Parry of Kirksville; five grandchildren, Stephanie Murrell, Steven Parry, Sarah Harris, Ashley Williams, and Britney Lankford; and five great grandchildren, Landon, Emily, Austin, Anthony and Ivory.
Lewis was a graduate of Kirksville High School with the class of 1954. He served honorably in the United States Army from January 1955 to December 1957, earning a Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooter Qualification Badge. He worked for Wards Tire & Auto Center in Kirksville. Lewis went to work for his dad in the heating and air business before starting his own heating and air business. He eventually went to work for O'Reilly Auto Parts in Kirksville until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, dancing, traveling to Branson, skating, and his motorcycle. Lewis had a great sense of humor and was an excellent role model.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 22, 2020