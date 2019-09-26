|
|
|
Linda Ann (Gilbreath) Barnett, 68, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Monday September 23, 2019 at her home.
Born November 26, 1950 in Houghton Lake, Michigan, Linda was the daughter of the late Oren Lee and Dorothy (Kellams) Gilbreath. Linda was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Barnett on July 28, 2017 and one brother, Oren Lee Gilbreath Jr.
Linda is survived by two sons Larry Barnett (David Wolverton) of Flint, MI, and James St. James of Kirksville, MO, as well as two grandchildren, Quade and Daegan Simmons.
Linda has been cremated and no service will be held. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 26, 2019