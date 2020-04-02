|
Linda Jean Crumpacker, aged 71, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 of Alzheimer's disease. She was born on August 12, 1948 in Macon, MO to James and Gene Shoush. She lived and worked much of her adult life in Kirksville, MO, and spent her retirement years in California. Her life was a living example of generosity and dedication to serving others, she was always thinking about kind things she could do for the people in her life.
Linda had a passion for teaching, devoting her time and energy to helping students achieve success in high school mathematics. She wanted to find the best ways to reach students and worked hard as an early adopter of non-traditional classroom methods. For many years she taught in the Kirksville school system, moving to St Louis to teach in 1999 at Hazelwood School District. After retiring from classroom education in 2006, she continued her pursuit of helping young adults by working as an instructional coach for the Saint Louis School District until she fully retired in 2011.
Linda is survived by her mother, Gene Shoush; two sisters and their husbands; Ann and Curtis Henry, and Bonnie and Dan Brooks, along with her two children and their spouses; daughter and husband, Andrea Crumpacker and Robert Smith; son and wife, John Crumpacker and Pei Shen; and grandchildren Benjamin, James, Harry, and Kaia.
A celebration of life will be planned after the effects of the current coronavirus situation are under control.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 2, 2020