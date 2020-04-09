|
|
Lola Dale (Sharp) Blackorby, 95, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
The daughter of Cecil and Mattie (Lewis) Sharp, she was born August 20, 1924 in Stahl, Missouri. On June 8, 1945 in Novinger, Missouri, Lola was united in marriage to Emil Dee Blackorby who preceded her in death on May 20, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one sister and brother-in-law, Mabel and Ernie Cowan and two nephews, Donald Cowan and Bud Cowan.
Lola is survived by her two sons, Lavern Blackorby and wife Vickie of Novinger, MO, and Gary Blackorby of Jefferson City, MO; ten grandchildren, Karla (Charlie) Davison, Kevin (Diane) Blackorby, Keith Blackorby, Kara (Shawn) Schnell, Megan (Trent) Rodman, Nicole (Don) Baum, Joey (Becky) Allen, Chad (Jessica) Blackorby, Melissa (Rob) Calvin, and Jake Blackorby; eighteen great-grandchildren, Adam and Paige Davison, Renatta Blackorby, Racquel Schmepp, Charlee Blackorby, Karson Cook, Logann Hall, Austin and Aden Jones, Collin and Kyndal Schnell, Kyle and Taryn Morgenstern, Elliana and Dane Allen, Carson and Madison Blackorby, and Caraline Rodman, as well as five great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Lola resided her entire life in Novinger, MO, and was a graduate from Adair County R-I Novinger High School. She worked at Florsheim Shoe Factory for twenty plus years until retiring.
Lola was active with the Club Scouts as well as Novinger Planned Progress for several years. Lola enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband and grandchildren as well as attending her grandchildren's sporting events. She loved cooking for her family gatherings.
Private family graveside services were held under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home at the Novinger Cemetery in Novinger with Darrell Crooks officiating.
Pallbearers were Chad Blackorby, Jake Blackorby, Kevin Blackorby, Keith Blackorby, Joey Allen, Shawn Schnell, Wyatt Picton, Charlie Davison, and Rob Colvin.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Lola may be made to the Novinger Baptist Church and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO, 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2020