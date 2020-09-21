Lonnie Dee Triplett, 74, of Memphis died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.



He is survived by his wife, Reva, of the home; sons: Daryn and Brandyn; grandsons: Aden, Zyan and Nate; sisters: Jane Saxton and Judy Fulk; sister-in-law, Barbara (Triplett) Smith; brothers-in-law: Larry Saxton, Harold and Robert Kraus; aunts: Arlene Dochterman and Lucille Triplett; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



An open visitation will be held from 12-8 p.m., Monday, September 21 at the Gerth Funeral Home. No family will be present.



A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Pastors Nate Frazee and Marilyn Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will be in the Memphis Cemetery.



Memorials are suggested to the Arbela United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Rutledge School Restoration Society or the Scotland County Cancer Fund and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis MO 63555.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis.



