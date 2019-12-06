|
|
Lonnie "Joe" Holt, 84, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Pines in Kirksville.
Born January 19, 1935 in Enid, Oklahoma, Joe was the son of the late Frank William and Mary Marie (Skender) Holt. On February 12, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri, Joe was united in marriage to Charlotte Schrage.
Joe is survived by his wife Charlotte of sixty-four years; one son Mike (Mary Susan) Holt of Kirksville, MO; one daughter Pam Gunnels of Kirksville, MO; one brother, Bob Holt of Kirksville, MO; three grandchildren, Chris Holt, Tiffany McKeehan, and Tierney Brewer; three great-grandchildren, Bricen and Koenn McKeehan and Liam Brookhart; one brother-in-law, Bob Lewis of Kirksville, MO; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Weber of Kirksville, MO, Ruth Schrage of Edina, MO, and Carol Holt of Kirksville, MO; several nieces and nephews, as well as a very special cousin, Vickie Holverson..
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Darrel and Bill Holt, one sister, Margie Sellars, three sisters-in-law, Donna and Evelyn Holt and Ella Mae Lewis: and two brothers-in-law, Francis Schrage and Marvin Partin.
Joe was a graduate from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1953. Joe retired after forty-five years of employment for International Shoe Factory. After retiring, Joe worked for U.S. Merchandising for a number of years before going to work for Weber Bus Company.
Joe loved spending time at his hunting cabin where he was head cook, care taker of the wood stove and entertaining the hunters with his stories. He was a huge Cardinal baseball fan also. Joe will be most remembered for being a devoted family man who loved spending time watching his grandchildren's ball games and sporting events and was loved by all who knew him.
Joe was a member of the Church of Christ in Kirksville.
It was Joe's wish to be cremated and a Memorial Service will be held to celebrate his life 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Barry Poyner officiating. He will be interred at a later date at Lutz Cemetery, south of Novinger, Missouri.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Joe may be made to the Church of Christ and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 6, 2019