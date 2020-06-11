Lonnie Magruder

Lonnie Wayne Magruder, 48, of Gibbs, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home.



The son of Lonnie Joe and Donna Jean (Reed) Magruder, he was born May 16, 1972 in Kirksville, Missouri. On August 22, 1998 in Kirksville, Missouri, Lonnie was united in marriage to Jennifer Gross who survives.



Lonnie is also survived his parents, Lonnie Joe and Donna Magruder of Gibbs, MO; four daughters, Kaylynn Mayre (Kevin) Leaver, Morgan Jo Magruder, Eliza Jean Magruder, and Piper Leigh Magruder all of Kirksville, MO; one sister, Deanna Lynn Draper of Springfield, MO; one grandson, Matthew Leaver, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Lonnie was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.



Lonnie received his education in the Brashear and Kirksville public schools. He was considered a great auto mechanic and was employed by Perrigo's in Edina, Morris 66, Walkers S Curve, Motters Tire & Auto and at the time of his death was employed with Woody's Tire & Auto. Lonnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, building things and working on cars. He had a great love for family and friends and was a devoted and loving father to his daughter's.



Lonnie was a member of the Moose Lodge # 1751 and of the Kirksville Moose Riders.



Lonnie has been cremated and a graveside service under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 14, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Gibbs, Missouri, with Pastor Carolyn Leaver officiating.



Memorial donations may be made to his daughter Kaylynn Leaver and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store