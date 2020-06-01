Loretta Lee (Morris) Sparks, 78, of Kirksville, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata, MO.



Loretta has been cremated and a graveside memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Forest Llewellyn Cemetery in Kirksville, with Pastor Virgil Jones officiating.



Arrangements will be under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.



