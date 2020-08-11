KIRKSVILLE, MO – Louise (Green) Carroll, 89, of Kirksville died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Kirksville Manor Care Center. She was born the daughter of Clarence Arvil and Inez Goldie (Arnold) Green on June 5, 1931 in Memphis. She lived in Tennessee from 1970-90 before moving to Kirksville.



Mrs. Carroll was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Arvil Leland Green.



She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Harold) Crawford of Rockaway Beach, MO and a granddaughter, Ashley Brook Crawford of Branson, MO.



There are no services scheduled at this time.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service of Memphis, MO.



