Lucille Darlene( Baugher) Sanford, age 85 of LaPlata, Missouri passed away peacefully with family by her side at the LaPlata Nursing Home Sunday February 23, 2020.
Born April 29, 1934 in rural Schuyler County, Missouri, the daughter of Cloid and Ina (Kropf) Baugher. On August 19, 1953 in Kirksville, Missouri she was united in marriage to Kenneth Sanford who preceded her in death.
Surviving are three daughters, Sharon (John) Gladbach, Barbara Tuggle, and Diana (Victor) Pippin, all of LaPlata, Missouri; six grandchildren, Sonya Merry, Chris Gladbach, Jeremy and Bethany Gladbach, Lisa and Kris McDow, Greg Tuggle and Molly and Aaron Pippin and Natousha; great grandchilden Jason (Jessica) Campbell, Angela Campbell, Dayson Wood Gladbach, Aden and Gabriel Scott, Roxie McDow Avery Moots; and great great grandchildren, Deliah Waterman and Reymus Campbell. Other survivors include a sister, Thelma Daniels of Novinger Missouri; brother Harold (Jan) Baugher; sisters-in-law, Leilia Damron and Clara Truitt all of Kirksville, Missouri. She will be remembered by several nieces, nephews and family friends and well as her special neighbors, Sally and Garland Robinson.
Her parents, husband, son-in-law, Tom Tuggle and three brothers-in-law, Jim Daniels, Harold Damron, and Delvin Truitt preceded her in death.
Lucille was a 1952 graduate of Kirksville High School. After her marriage they moved from Kirksville to rural Green Castle, and made their home in the Pure Air and Ringo Point communities in rural Adair County. In 1995 she and Kenny moved to LaPlata to be closer to family. In her farm life years she raised a large garden and fed the farmhands many meals. She liked to sew and enjoyed winters riding along with Kenny coyote hunting after the girls were grown. After her move to La Plata , she enjoyed her flowers and neighbor visits. She also loved listening to the Coyote Hunters on the radio from the house. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.
Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Missouri.
Memorials in memory of Lucille Darlene Sanford may be made to Missouri Veterans Cemetery Assistance League. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, Missouri 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 24, 2020