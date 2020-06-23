Lyndell Eppley
June 15, 1952 – May 8, 2020
A Celebration of Life service for Lyndell Eppley of Lufkin, Texas formerly of Lancaster, Missouri will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Celebration of Life services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Christ Congregational Church, 105 Saddle Creek, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Arni Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 176, Lancaster, Missouri 63548. Lyndell's cremains will be laid to rest at Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements in Missouri are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jun. 23, 2020.