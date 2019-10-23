|
|
On Sunday October 13, 2019, Mariann Casteel Gibson, mom, sister, and mentor passed away unexpectedly at the age of 60 in Columbia, Missouri. Mariann was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced her moments with them. She was a kickass mom, mentor, teacher, quiz bowl coach, and a pillar of strength to so many. She was extremely kind, loving, and generous, and was always willing to take in a stray cat, dog, or human in need. She had a heart of gold, loved people, shared her God given talents with others, and lived her life as an example. Mariann could always be found wearing a smile and pouring her heart into whatever it was she did.
She was born March 14, 1959 in Sigourney, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Ethel Casteel, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children, Melvin Junior Gibson.
Mariann graduated from English Valleys High School in North English, Iowa in 1977. She furthered her education at the University of Iowa, obtained her undergraduate at Truman State University, and completed her master's degree in education at William Woods University. She spent over 40 years in teaching and helping individuals with learning and developmental disabilities, 25 years as a secondary teacher in Missouri, and 24 years at the Kirksville William Matthew Middle School.
To say that she loved her profession, colleagues, students, and friends would be an understatement. She was very active in many clubs, organizations, and her community. She was the coolest Middle School Quiz Bowl coach ever, was active with her book club, served as a board member for the Chariton Valley Association, was a past president of KCTA and the NEA, and was a faithful member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Kirksville, Missouri. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year for 2009-10 by the Kirksville Public Schools and was most thrilled with the designated parking space that came with that honor.
Mariann was full of joy and had light and energy that flowed to anyone around her. She loved books, games, music, socializing, and travel adventures with her children and a close group of friends.
Mariann is survived by her children, Melaina Gibson (Hossam Hassan) of Columbia, Missouri and Melvin (Trey) Gibson of Kirksville, Missouri; sisters, Maxine MacDonald and husband Armel of Omaha NE, Marilyn Romine and husband Jeff of Kirksville, Missouri; two nieces, Heidi MacDonald (Tony Zanussi), and Amanda Romine Meeker (Matt); two nephews, Doug MacDonald and Brian Romine (Anne); honorary children Parker Osborn and Haley Thomas, and many friends, colleagues, and students.
A service to glorify God for the life of Mariann Casteel Gibson will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th at the First United Methodist Church at 300 E. Washington in Kirksville, Missouri, with the family receiving friends starting at 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
A Celebration with the family in honor of Mariann's life will follow the services at the DuKum Inn, 111 S. Elson Street, Kirksville, Missouri from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are suggested and will be used for a memorial to be determined at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.asimplifiedfuneralsolution.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 23, 2019