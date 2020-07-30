Marie Dodson

Marie DeVoire (Cass) Dodson passed away peacefully at Shelbina Villa Lifecare Center in Shelbina, Missouri on March 31, 2020 at the age of 97.
Marie was born at the family home in rural Queen City, MO on November 24, 1922 to Carl Burkett and Martha Grace (Mitchell) Cass. She grew up with her brother and sister in rural Queen City where she attended Patterson Rural School with her mother, Grace, as the teacher. Marie graduated from Queen City High School in 1941. After graduation Marie moved to Jefferson City, MO to work as a secretary in the State Legislature.
Marie married Edward Sampson Dodson in Lancaster, MO on July 24, 1943. Marie lived and worked in Missouri while Ed served in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman 1st Class until July 8, 1952. Upon his discharge the couple made their home and raised their four sons in Kirksville, MO. Marie worked at The Hollister Corporation and finished her work career in the Accounting Office of the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine Rural Clinics.
Marie loved spending time with friends and family, never missing an opportunity to join in on any trip, large or small, and to spend time laughing and having a good time. She especially loved being surrounded by her family and friends at large get-togethers.
Marie is survived by her sons, James Michael (Donna), John Mark, Joseph Matthew, grandsons Michael Kristian (Amy), Jason Nicholas (Karen) and step-granddaughters Stephanie A (Billy) Ierley and Kelly L. McGlothlen and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Grace Cass, husband Edward, son Dennis Edward, brother Donald A. Cass, sister Norma C. McGlothlen.
Marie was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Kirksville Missouri since the 1940's and The Ancient Order of the Eastern Star.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Queen City Cemetery. Following the graveside a celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Kirksville at 3:30 p.m.
