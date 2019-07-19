|
Marie Bell (Esterbrook) Worth, 85, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
Born August 19, 1933 in Brashear, Missouri, Marie was the daughter of the late George and Nellie Marie (Ownbey) Esterbrook. On December 11, 1956 in Kirksville, Missouri, Marie was united in marriage to Harry Worth who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one son, Dale Worth.
Marie is survived by one son Douglas Worth of Kirksville, MO; two sisters, Barbara Person of Brashear, MO, and Peggy Jackson of Macon, MO, as well as several grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Union Temple Cemetery in rural Novinger, Missouri, under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 19, 2019