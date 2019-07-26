|
Marilee Dale (Flynn) Beeler
September 23, 1931 - July 25, 2019
Marilee Dale (Flynn) Beeler, 87 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be at a later date as the body has been cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 26, 2019