Marilyn R. Williams, age 87 of Bucklin, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Macon Health Care Center.



Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with visitation from Noon until service time. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin. Memorials are suggested to Bucklin United Methodist Church or Bucklin Masonic Cemetery and can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64658.



