Mario Molina Jaquez, 54, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 unexpectedly at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville/
Born August 17, 1965 in Abilene, Texas, Mario was the son of Juan and Lena (Molina) Jaquez. In 1987 Mario married Millie McCabe who became his lifelong friend.
Mario is survived by his mother, Lena Molina of Midland, TX; one son David Jaquez of Kirksville, MO; one daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Michael Richardson of Milan, MO; two brothers, Jaime Jaquez of Abilene, TX, and Dino Jaquez of Midland, TX; three sisters, Juanita Arrieta and Pat Camacho both of Abilene, TX and Beda Jaquez of Tyler, TX; two step-grandchildren, Kassie and Cameron Richardson, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mario was preceded in death by his father; three brothers, David, Israel and Orlando and two sisters, Yolanda and Nora.
Mario worked a short time at PSF in Milan, Missouri, and at the time of his death had been employed over ten years for Truman State University in Kirksville.
Mario enjoyed music, wrote poetry, was a great cook especially during the holidays, but most of all was a great family man who always loved time spent with his family.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 with family receiving friends for one hour before service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Pastor Ralph Wheeler will officiate the service and interment will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery in Milan, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 5, 2019