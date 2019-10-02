Home

Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
1930 - 2019
Marion Fowler Jr. Obituary
Marion Ernest Fowler Jr., 89, of Queen City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Pines in Kirksville.

Marion was born September 23, 1930 in Queen City, Missouri, the son of the late Marion Ernest and Bessie (Brenizer) Fowler Sr. He was also preceded in death by one son, Richard Fowler and five sisters.

Marion is survived by two sons, Marion Ernest Fowler III of the Philippines and Jim Fowler of Nevada; one brother, Francis Fowler of Greentop, MO; several grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Marion was a graduate from Greentop High School with the Class of 1948. He served his country proudly in the United State Navy during the Korean Conflict. Marion owned a welding shop for a number of years and last drove a truck in Oregon until retiring.

It was Marion's wish to be cremated and no service will be held. Arrangement were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksvill.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 2, 2019
